Bryant Bulldogs vs Akron Zips 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bryant Bulldogs will go against the Akron Zips in NCAAF action in Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). The Bryant Bulldogs are looking for a victory to get their record above .500. The Bulldogs of Bryant divided their last six matches. Zevi Eckhaus is throwing for 145 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions on 48.6% of his attempts. Gary Cooper scored four receptions, while Shai Young and Landon Ruggieri collaborated for 75 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.