NFL Week 2: New Orleans Saints advantages vs. Carolina Panthers

On paper, the New Orleans Saints have almost every advantage over their Week 2 opponent. Their roster is stronger from top to bottom than the Carolina Panthers’, and they have the benefit of experience on their side. But a series of injuries to key positions will be challenging, as will a cluster of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among vaccinated coaches.

Still, it’s worth scouting out Carolina to see how they stack up with the Saints. So I went to Anthony Rizzuti over at Panthers Wire to see what the other side is thinking. Here’s how we broke down which team has an advantage in the most important categories: quarterback play, line of scrimmage, turnovers, situational football (third downs, red zone efficiency), and injuries. Get up to speed:

Quarterback play

Saints Wire: It looks like Sam Darnold had a solid first start in Carolina, but Jameis Winston was astounding. He made great decisions with the football and avoided turnovers. He showed patience to hang in against pressure and survey the field, going through his reads to find the right receiver — and that turned into five touchdown passes. Maybe Winston falls back down to earth in Week 2, but I like his chances against the Panthers defense better than Darnold’s odds of quieting the Saints defenders. I will say that Darnold has better pass catchers, but the Saints have one of the NFL’s best play designers calling the shots.

Panthers Wire: We actually have a pretty similar quarterback situation on our hands here. Carolina’s Sam Darnold and New Orleans’ Jameis Winston will be coming off a pair of successful debuts as their team’s starters, where both kept their offenses moving by protecting the ball. And that, again, will be the key in this one. Darnold and Winston have, perhaps more than many of the league’s quarterbacks, been prone to the ol’ turnover a time or two . . . or 30. So the approach won’t be becoming the next Cam Newton or Drew Brees, it’ll just be to not torpedo their chances with poor decision making. The edge, however, goes to the Saints, who have the more proven commodity in Jameis and the much more proven play caller in head coach Sean Payton.

Advantage: Saints

Line of scrimmage

Saints Wire: This year’s version of the Panthers offensive line is better than what Saints fans have seen before, but an injury limiting right tackle Taylor Moton makes life harder on the rest of the unit. And I think the Saints will exploit that with creative blitz packages and a four-deep rotation at defensive end. On the other side of the ball, I like Carolina’s defensive line (especially Brian Burns and Derrick Brown) but it’s still putting a top-15 unit against a set of Saints blockers I’d rank top-3 in the NFL. Bookend tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk should provide two rocks for the interior line to lean on.

Panthers Wire: As good as Carolina’s defensive line looked in Week 1 (and they looked damn good), the New Orleans’ offensive front remains one of the league’s very best. That reputation showed against Green Bay, where Winston was pressured just three times on the afternoon. Even if center Erik McCoy is out, the Panthers won’t have as easy a time pushing the pocket here.

If that’s—at best—a wash given how talented and deep both units are, then the advantage between Carolina offensive line and the New Orleans defensive line definitely leans towards the latter. The Panthers’ trench is struggling as it is, having allowed Darnold to be pressured on one-third of his drop backs last week. And despite a few injuries on the Saints’ side, there’s no way we’re giving a group that starts Cameron Erving and Pat Elflein on its left side the benefit of the doubt.

Average: Saints

Turnovers

Saints Wire: With the exception of one Winston interception nullified by penalty (on a bogus roughing the passer call, which I’m choosing remember instead as a correct-but-uncalled defensive pass interference foul), the Saints protected the ball well. They didn’t fumble, they didn’t put many passes in a dangerous spot, and they punished the Packers whenever those opportunities presented themselves. Aaron Rodgers threw two passes he’d like back, both of which got picked off by rookie corner Paulson Adebo and centerfield ballhawk Marcus Williams. And big defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon forced a fumble, too. Carolina has the playmakers on defense to pounce on some New Orleans mistakes, but I think those will be few and far between.

Panthers Wire: As was the case two categories ago, this’ll come down to which turnover-prone quarterback makes the cooler decisions. Because if we’re comparing the capabilities of both defenses, then it’s pretty well matched up. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow’s defense plays fast, and that’s shown in every outing in 2021. The starting unit has chalked up at least one takeaway in each of their three outings together, dating back to the final two preseason games. The Saints, however, hold the edge so far in the regular season, leading Carolina three takeaways to one after Week 1.

Advantage: Saints

Situational football

Saints Wire: Carolina wasn’t good on third down in 2020 (converting 39.0%), and they’ve actually taken a step back despite winning Week 1 (going 4-of-14, 28.6%). Meanwhile the Saints were a top-tier third down offense last year (44.7%) and have made slight improvement (5-of-10, 50% in Week 1) while also picking up both of their fourth down tries. Scoring may rely on big, busted coverages from New Orleans’ defense; they only scored one touchdown on four red zone trips, while the Saints cut both Packers drives in scoring position short. New Orleans has another edge here.

Panthers Wire: So we’re deciding between whose execution to trust in big spots? Welp, sorry, Panthers fans. Carolina’s red zone offense was an absolute flop last season and it’s seemingly already bleeding into 2021. After ranking 28th in 2020, having scored touchdowns on a smidge over 50 percent of their trips inside the 20, offensive coordinator Joe Brady and his boys went 1-for-4 in such spots against the Jets last week. Easy call here, despite Saints’ poor red zone defense from a year ago. We’ll trust the smarter coaching staff.

Advantage: Saints

Injury outlook

Saints Wire: Alright, here’s where Carolina has a clear edge. They’ve enjoyed good health across the board and aren’t missing any starters this week, while the Saints have a laundry list of players out of action or limited with various injuries. Maybe it makes a difference. Maybe the Saints are too talented for it to slow them down. We’ll find out in just a few days.

Panthers Wire: Hey, they got one! And this matchup couldn’t be more lopsided. The Panthers turned in what was almost a perfect bill of health on Friday, listing zero game status designations for the seven players included on the injury report. So they’re all a go. The Saints, on the other hand, could be without McCoy, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and safeties P.J. Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Those are some key names, folks.

Advantage: Panthers