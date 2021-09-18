CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers vs Tampa Bay Rays 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

The Detroit Tigers (70-78) will duel the Tampa Bay Rays (92-56) in Game 3 of the AL Inter-Division four-game weekend showdown at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Detroit needs to win this match-up to bounce back after losing the first two installments of a four-game weekend battle versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The Tigers kneeled to the Rays after losing the opener at 2-5 on Thursday and 4-7 in Games 2 on Friday. Detroit took an early lead at 4-1 in the first three frames but failed to hold on after being scoreless in the remaining innings pushing the game to overtime heading to their three-run loss. Starter Casey Mize lasted for just 3.0 innings of play while giving away one earned run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts in defeat. Center Fielder Akil Baddoo, SS Niko Goodrum, and 2B Harold Castro acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each in the losing effort.

