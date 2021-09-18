CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will step into the Oracle Park Diamond to bash it out with the Giants in Game 2 of 3 in San Francisco, California on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 9:05 PM ET. Atlanta continued to struggle from the plate against Colorado going 10-38 from the plate including 1-10 with runners in scoring position to leave 12 men on base. LF Eddie Rosario was the only sign of resistance for the Braves offense going 2-3 yesterday to drive in a couple of runs. Despite the loss, Atlanta remains on top of the National League East Division with a win/loss tally of 76-69.

