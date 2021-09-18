Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Seattle Mariners will go against the Kansas City Royals in MLB action in Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). This match will be the second of three games in a weekend series. On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle played against Boston. The match was a nice one, but it finished with Seattle scoring four runs and the Red Sox scoring nine. So far this season, the Mariners compiled a 78-68 record.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0