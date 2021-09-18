Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (85-66) will challenge the Cleveland Indians (74-76) in Game 2 of a doubleheader face-off at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 6:10 PM ET. Chicago scored a total of just six runs while allowing nine in losing a quick two-game set versus the Detroit Tigers after a one-point defeat at 3-4 on Monday and a 3-5 loss on Tuesday. The White Sox tied the score at 2-2 after four frames but added just one run in the 8th resulting in their two-run loss last time out. Starter Dallas Keuchel went 5.0 innings of work while allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with two bases on balls awarded and struck out two hitters of the Tigers in the losing effort. Shortstop Tim Anderson led his team with one run scored on a double and drove one RBI while Right Fielder Adam Engel and 2nd Baseman César Hernández added one run on one hit each in defeat.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO