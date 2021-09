A few years ago, Max Kellerman became an internet meme when he went on First Take and claimed that he would rather have Andre Iguodala take the last shot of a game as opposed to Steph Curry. While Curry is far and away the better shooter, his clutch time track record wasn't all that great at the time, which is what led to Kellerman's hot take. Over the years, Curry has been able to rectify this track record, ultimately making Kellerman's infamous clip obsolete.

