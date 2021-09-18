CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan Township, PA

Two sent to hospital in motorcycle crash, state police investigate

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a crash that happened yesterday, Sept. 17, where a motorcycle and sedan collided. The crash happened at West Plank Road at the I-99 southbound ram according to Logan Township Police Department Facebook’s post. When police arrived to the scene of the crash they saw heavy front damage on the sedan and the motorcycle was found laying in the roadway.

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Altoona, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Logan Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Altoona, PA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Wtaj#Upmc Altoona#Amed#Penndot#The Wtaj Newsletter

Comments / 0

Community Policy