Two sent to hospital in motorcycle crash, state police investigate
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a crash that happened yesterday, Sept. 17, where a motorcycle and sedan collided. The crash happened at West Plank Road at the I-99 southbound ram according to Logan Township Police Department Facebook’s post. When police arrived to the scene of the crash they saw heavy front damage on the sedan and the motorcycle was found laying in the roadway.www.wearecentralpa.com
Comments / 2