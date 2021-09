Who doesn't want to travel to the best beaches in Florida? Following the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and Dr. Beach 2021 awards, we polled NewsBreak readers about their favorites beaches in Florida. Our poll showed that Floridians had different favorite beaches to those that won the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice awards 2021 and the Dr. Beach awards. Before you travel around Florida, read on to discover the favorite Florida beaches of Florida residents.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO