Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) at No. 19 Michigan (3-0, 0-0), Saturday at 3:30 EDT (ABC). Line: Michigan by 21, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Michigan leads 6-1. The Wolverines have not won a Big Ten title in 17 years, their longest drought, and can't afford to open conference play with a setback. The Scarlet Knights have a chance to end a drought of their own. They have not beaten a ranked team since knocking off No. 23 South Florida in 2009.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO