After losing heartbreakingly last week, the New England Patriots look to get back on track this week. On paper, this week’s matching against the Jets might look like an easy win, but that is not the case. Anytime a team plays inside their division, it will always be a challenge. Your opponent knows you a lot better, but the positive is, so do you. Unfortunately, this matchup does not hold that same statement as the New York Jets have a whole new coaching staff this year.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO