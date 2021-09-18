Frank Lloyd Wright's Harper House Floats Onto the Market for $1.96M
There are two homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in tiny St. Joseph, MI (pop. 8,316), but only one has beautiful views and a perch above Lake Michigan. Now, this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, L-shaped property sits proudly on the market for the first time in 25 years. Known as the Dr. Ina M. Harper House, the residence is crafted from two of Wright’s beloved building materials: Tidewater Cypress and Chicago Common Brick.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0