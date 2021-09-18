New England Patriots-New York Jets rivalry goes to Gen Z at QB: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson

The first throw of Mac Jones' NFL career didn't necessarily go as planned. On a 1st and 10 on a strong opening drive from New England, Jones took the snap under center at the Miami Dolphin's 30-yard-line and dropped back in the pocket. In what may have been his "Welcome to the NFL" moment, the rookie QB tried to squirm out of the grasp of three Dolphins who fired past the Pats' protection before Jones could ever get a good read on the defense.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO