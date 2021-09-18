CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More

By Nelson Hem
 6 days ago
  • Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.
  • Last week's bullish calls included tech giants and the leading electric vehicle maker.
  • The iPhone maker, a COVID-19 vaccine play and an aerospace giant were among the bearish calls seen.

The big three U.S. indexes ended the past week in the red, led by the 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. Good news on the inflation and retail fronts was not enough to offset ongoing worries about the spread of the Delta variant and what the Federal Reserve may have up its sleeve.

So far this month, the Dow Jones industrials are down 2.2% and the Nasdaq has lost 1.4%. All three indexes are down 2% or so from all-time highs but still up by double-digits for the year to date.

The past week also saw the much anticipated reveal of the iPhone 13 and other new Apple products. Boeing offered a rosy forecast for the next decade. Calls to break up the big banks have resumed, and stock trading by Federal Reserve presidents ruffled a few feathers.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

In "Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond," Shanthi Rexaline reveals the top internet themes that could fuel growth in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other stocks for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

In Chris Katje's "Tesla Shares Could Gain 400% In 10 Years, According To Investor Who Once Owned 1% Of The Company," discover why one of the biggest Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bulls still sees the company leading the way to the future for the next decade.

On the other hand, see Cathie Wood Further Trims Tesla Stake, Selling $31.4M Shares On Thursday.

One key analyst remains bullish on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). So says Priya Nigam's "Why Did An Analyst Maintain Buy For Microsoft And Synopsys Stocks?." See why this analyst also still likes smaller software company Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Wayne Duggan's "6 Cisco Systems Analysts React To Investor Day Event: 'We Believe The Cautiousness Will Abate'" discusses why analysts are cautiously bullish after Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) management revealed its six core pillars strategy to expand its total addressable market.

Cisco Shares Give Up Gains After Investor Day Leaves Wall Street Analysts Divided.

"Jon Najarian Says People Invested In These Stocks 'Are Going To Continue To Just Mint Money'" by Adam Eckert explores why this linebacker turned options trader is pounding the table for IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).

The Bears

Adam Eckert's "Is Now A Good Time To Short Apple's Stock?" shows what one portfolio manager believes has fueled the rallies in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, meme stocks and cryptocurrencies and will lead to a market correction. Hence, the iPhone maker is now this one-time bull's largest short position.

The FDA's suggestion that COVID-19 booster shots may be unwarranted at this time has analysts remaining cautious on vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), according to "Moderna Analysts Debate Need For Biopharma's COVID-19 Booster Shot" by Shanthi Rexaline.

Be sure to check out Why This Former NYSE Trader Bought Shares of AMC, Affirm And Moderna On Tuesday as well.

In Wayne Duggan's "Boeing August Delivery Numbers Suggest Downside Risk To Full-Year Targets: Analyst," find out why the latest delivery numbers suggest Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) may be falling behind on its targets and that is keeping analysts on the sidelines.

Vice Stocks: A Sin Not To Have In Your Portfolio offers more on how Boeing and other so-called sin stocks fare in a market downturn.

In "Why This Beyond Meat Analyst Is Turning Bearish," Priya Nigam looks at why the featured analyst expects Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) to fall short of consensus estimates for the third and fourth quarters. See how the plant-based products maker's retail sales compare to those of its food peers.

"RBC Capital Cuts CSX Rating On Supply Chain Congestion" by Akanksha Bakshi examines why one key analyst cut CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earnings estimates due to a lack of catalysts for the rail transportation giant and better opportunities for a relative return elsewhere in the sector.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Comments / 0

