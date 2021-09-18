CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilili: No Medicaid ‘cliff’ for Marianas

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Medicaid for the Marianas will be $64,010,000 for fiscal year 2022, beginning Oct. 1, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) announced today. “The Biden administration has sent notification to the Marianas Medicaid director,” Sablan said. “Rather than dealing with a Medicaid ‘cliff,’ the Commonwealth will actually be eligible for more money in fiscal 2022 than we received this year. This is very good news.”

