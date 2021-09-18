CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Ben Walsh, Syracuse Police, Syracuse PAL, and Visit Syracuse to Host US Conference of Mayors Baseball/Softball Clinic

By Urban CNY News
 6 days ago

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Police Director of Community Engagement Jimmy Oliver, and Danny Liedka of Visit Syracuse will host a baseball/softball clinic as part of the US Conference of Mayor’s #PlayBall Initiative. The clinic will be run by Syracuse Police Athletic/Activities League’s and community...

