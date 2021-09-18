CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheyenne, ND

New Rockford-Sheyenne leans on youth to scrape by Four Winds in 28-20 win

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT TOTTEN – To say New Rockford-Sheyenne had a couple of hurdles to vault over would be an understatement. After a sick bug swept through several players during practice, the Rockets had to trek into Four Winds without one of their premier offensive guards in Hunter Jacobson. Then, of course, was the game itself, where the Indians plugged off the outside rushing attack. This made matters even worse for the Rockets, given the fact this was the very strategy that made them so successful over the course of their two prior contests.

