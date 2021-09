With today’s release of Actraiser Renaissance on PlayStation Store, players around the world* can experience frantic-yet-methodical platforming action as well as the ability to build and simulate their own cities in this dual-genre adventure on PS4 and PS5. More than 30 years after its original release, this remaster of a retro classic comes with an HD graphical overhaul, a re-arranged soundtrack by composer Yuzo Koshiro, and additional content, including the new real-time strategy “Settlement Siege” mode, more stages, and a new boss to cut down to size.

