Shouldn’t There Have Been an L.A. Law Reboot By Now?
After 15 Emmy awards, one would think that L.A. Law would stand a chance of being rebooted. It's fair to say that a new cast would be needed since those that helped to make the show so popular have either passed away or grown old enough that they might not be interested or capable of continuing the drama. There was word of a remake coming in 2020 from one of the stars, Blair Underwood, that indicates that the show might be on its way to a bunch of excited viewers that enjoyed the show the first time around. How much longer it's going to be is hard to say, but it does appear that things are still in the works, there's a script, a cast, and it's' bound to happen that this will make a lot of fans pretty happy so long as at least a few of the original actors are allowed to take part in the experience. Obviously, it already sounds as though Underwood will be a part of the show, but who else will be coming back is hard to say.
