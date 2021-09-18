CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Five myths about Cuba

By Ada Ferrer
Anchorage Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAda Ferrer is the Julius Silver professor of history and Latin American and Caribbean history at New York University and the author of “Cuba: An American History.”. Cuba is one country and many myths. There is the Cuba of the old exiles, whose pain and nostalgia make them see their former home only in its virtues. There is the Cuba of Fidel Castro: a nation redeemed by his revolution and whose failings, if any, are always the fault of U.S. policy. Then there are the Cubas of the U.S. left and right. The first sometimes resembles that of the Cuban government. The second is an imprisoned island whose people await the end of a 62-year nightmare. As citizen protests across Cuba captured the world’s attention this summer, those myths, as well as a host of other misconceptions, arose again.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Castro
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Fidel Castro
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest. The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June. Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate. They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party officially handed supermajority in Duma

Russian election authorities on Friday officially announced the final results of last week's parliamentary vote, in which the Kremlin s party retained its supermajority amid widespread reports of violations and incidents of voter fraud. Russia's Central Election Commission has declared the election of the new parliament, or the State Duma “conclusive and valid," commission chair Ella Pamfilova said. The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races. In all, the Kremlin-backed party, which has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban Americans#President Of Cuba#Latin American#New York University#Npr#Communist Party#Cubans#Nazi
The Independent

China issues dominate election of Taiwan opposition leader

Fraught relations with neighboring China are dominating Saturday's election for the leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party.Four candidates, including incumbent Chairman Johnny Chiang, are competing for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing That means agreeing to Beijing’s demand that it regard Taiwan as a part of China, something Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has refused to do. China has threatened to use force to bring Taiwan under its control and has increasingly used military, diplomatic and economic pressure in an attempt to undermine the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen and sway...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyers to urge no restrictions for Reagan shooter Hinckley

Lawyers for John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan are scheduled to argue in court Monday that the 66-year-old should be freed from restrictions placed on him after he moved out of a Washington hospital in 2016.Since Hinckley's move to Williamsburg, Virginia, a federal judge has made him live under various conditions that dictate much of his life. For instance, doctors and therapists must oversee his psychiatric medication and decide how often he attends individual and group therapy sessions.Hinckley has monthly appointments — now virtual — with Washington's Department of Behavioral Health, which files...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump presidency’s final days: ‘Some serious dictator energy’

Stephen Colbert offered a final preview of a new, chilling tell-all on the final days of the Trump presidency on Tuesday evening, with guests Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The two Washington Post journalists’ book, Peril, details events in the White House between the 2020 election and the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “After reading the book, I think the title isn’t strong enough. I suggest renaming it ‘AAAAGGH!’” said Colbert.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Cuba
Country
Argentina
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protests over 'colossal' vote fraud

Over a thousand Russians including prominent members of the Communist Party packed Saturday a central square in Moscow to protest what Kremlin critics call mass electoral fraud as police detained a number of activists. Opponents of President Vladimir Putin have accused the authorities of fraud after results showed the deeply unpopular ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament at legislative polls this month. The three-day vote took place following a historic crackdown on the opposition, with authorities imprisoning Putin's most vocal critic Alexei Navalny and formally outlawing his organisations. With nearly all vocal Kremlin critics barred from running, many Russians in Moscow and elsewhere backed the Communists as a form of protest voting, some for the first time.
PROTESTS
The Independent

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over Del Rio scandal and blasts White House as ‘inhumane’

The US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned after less than two months in the job, arguing that he can’t stay amid the Biden administration’s “inhumane” deportation policies. “I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Mr Foote said in his resignation letter on Wednesday. Haitians have been fleeing political turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
WORLD
AFP

Biden scrambles between multiple political fires

President Joe Biden cut a beleaguered figure Thursday as he raced to extinguish political fires on the left and right, at home and abroad, in an attempt to save his hopes of transforming the United States. Whether it's war, diplomatic incidents, economic shocks or an obstructionist Congress, all presidents feel the heat sooner or later. Biden's feeling all those flames at once. To the south, there is the human and national security drama of thousands of Haitian migrants abruptly appearing across the border from Mexico and camping under a Texas bridge.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy