Edward “Ted” John Metzger, Jr. passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on November 10, 1935 in Youngstown, OH to Edward John Metzger and Eunice Hamrock Metzger and moved to Wauseon in 1952 where he lived for over 60 years before moving to Fishers, IN.