Chris A Liaeff, age 90, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in his home. He was a proud Korean War Veteran with 2 purple hearts. He was also considered an awesome ladies man who attracted young blonds wherever he went. A man who could be stern when he needed to be, wild and crazy when he wanted to be, and tough when he had to be.

DELTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO