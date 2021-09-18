CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAAG Rocks Art! Festival

phillyfunguide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mt. Airy Art Garage (MAAG) is holding MAAG Rocks Art!, a one-day Arts Festival in Mt. Airy on Germantown Avenue between Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Sedgwick Street on Saturday, September 18, 2021 (Rain Date: Sunday, September 19). MAAG is excited to celebrate the community coming back together after a...

phillyfunguide.com

RiverBender.com

Highland Arts Council Presents Temporary Art & More At Street Art Festival

HIGHLAND - During Street Art Festival on September 18, 2021, the HAC will revamp the Unity Project that started at a previous Street Art Festival. This year, we will be adding walls to the project made by weaving “plarn”. Plarn is a continuous yarn made from plastic bags cut into strips. Weaving is a simple “over, under, over, under” process and you can say you helped. Come join in the fun and add your contribution to the whole piece of art. While you are looking at the Continue Reading
HIGHLAND, IL
WSAW

Festival of the Arts returns to Downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s Festival of the Arts returned downtown Saturday, Sept. 11. The festival brings hundreds of local artists to the 400 Block and all the way down N. 3rd St. Organizers said there is something for everyone to enjoy, from kids to adults. The festival also has...
WAUSAU, WI
KELOLAND TV

Sidewalk Arts Festival takes to the streets of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The region’s largest one-day arts festival returns to downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. The Sidewalk Arts Festival is set for Saturday, with hundreds of vendors lining the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. “They get a chance to be in front of people, they get a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Star News

Derek Ayres’ art is rocking its way into the Philadelphia Fringe Festival

In what seems to be the latest edition of how artists were inspired by pandemic, South Philly sculpture artist Derek Ayres is slated to unveil his latest exhibition, Plein Air Guitar, at See Here Now pop up gallery, located at 2237 N. Front St. in Kensington from Sept. 18-19 as part of the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Ayres, a guitarist, started drawing his beloved vintage guitar amps in his basement studio to pass the time. He decided to fill the blank white space with watercolor landscapes a la artists of the plein air movement in 19th century France. The Star caught up with Ayres to talk about what led him to make the transition from sculpting to watercoloring, why amplifiers are such cherished tools of the guitar trade, and what music inspired him to make pieces for his upcoming exhibition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
worcestermag.com

Marlborough Food Truck & Arts Festival Sept. 19

The Marlborough 2021 Food Truck & Arts Festival takes over Main Street (between Bolton and Florence streets) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. The free event is rain or shine. Event hosts are the Marlborough Economic Development Corporation and the Central MA Food Truck Alliance. There will be...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Elko Daily Free Press

Art festival verve continues to grow

ELKO — The seasons are changing and so is Elko as color and creativity envelop the community during the first Elko Art Festival. The event started Sept. 8 with a kickoff reception and continued through Sunday. Two years ago Reno artist Matt McDowell was commissioned to paint a mural on...
ELKO, NV
Review

Local art to be raffled off at Johnny Appleseed Festival

LISBON — The gift of a local artist will be raffled off the Sunday afternoon of the Johnny Appleseed Festival. Steve Belaney, a retired Lisbon man who now has more time to pursue his life-long passion for art, painted a summer view of the Columbiana County Courthouse and the Lisbon Village Square.
LISBON, OH
westhartfordnews.com

West Hartford Art League hosting first ever fine arts festival

The West Hartford Art League is hosting its first ever fine arts festival on the grounds of the nonprofit organization on Sept. 25 and 26. Roxanne Stachelek, the executive director of the art league, said she hopes it provides local artists a chance to promote and sell their works. “It’s...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Arts
Fort Bend Star

International Royal Music & Art Festival 2

The lineup was a talented roster of bands and solo artists, with genres ranging from modern jazz to R&B, funk, and soul, with Se7en the Poet, Latin band Blue Tortuga, Actual Proof and William X taking the stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Augusta Free Press

Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival returns in October

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. More than 120 artists and exhibitors are coming back to Crozet Park for the 41st annual Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival Oct. 9-10. Safety is a priority for this socially-distanced, outdoor event. The Festival will implement COVID safety protocols, such as...
FESTIVAL
WBTM

Blue Ridge Rock Festival ends on a high note

BLAIRS, Va. – Thousands attended the four-day Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Blairs. And while things got off to a rocky start, many in attendance say festival organizers got it together on the last couple of days of the festival, adding shuttle buses, extra security and more portable toilets in and around the campsites.
BLAIRS, VA
Renna Media

Annual Arts Festival Returns to Roselle Park

September is here again and with it comes the return of the Roselle Park Art Festival!. The festival is back for its 6th annual celebration of the arts on Saturday, September 25th from 12 – 7 p.m. on Chestnut Street in downtown Roselle Park. The free festivities will include local,...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
ocala-news.com

Ocala Art and Food Festival to highlight local restaurants

A new art and food festival will highlight local restaurants and raise funds for two local nonprofits. The Ocala Art and Food Festival will take place on Saturday, October 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnolia Art Xchange, which is located at 531 NE 1st Avenue. Hosted...
OCALA, FL
visitnovato.com

64th Annual Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival

Don’t miss the 64th Annual Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival! Hosted in the picturesque Old Mill Park, the Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival includes fine works from over 130 local and international artists. The festival is environmentally themed, highlighting the importance of eco-awareness. Along with fine art and activities for all ages, the festival will include live music all day long.
MILL VALLEY, CA
Wicked Local

Plymouth Center for the Arts' 54th annual Juried Art Show, Festival

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Center for the Arts will host its 54th Annual Juried Art Show and Festival from Sept. 18-Nov. 6 at the Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North St. What began as a tented art show in the Brewster Gardens now includes a cornucopia of events over eight weeks.
PLYMOUTH, MA
columbusmakesart.com

Festivals, Concerts, Drive-Through Art Sales

Last Friday my family and I visited Franklinton Fridays, and it was delightful to see people out safely enjoying the arts. We grabbed dinner, strolled around 400 Square, toured several galleries and artist studios, and collected a couple stamps for our Columbus Makes Art Passports! I was excited to see other folks out with the passports, too.
LIFESTYLE
WWLP 22News

Annual Chalk Art Festival in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Chalk artists were back in the streets of Northampton Friday night to celebrate the 11th annual Chalk Art Festival. Many took to the streets to show off their artistic skills and bring color to the streets of Northampton. The best artist of the event was awarded a prize on the steps of City Hall.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Historic Fincastle Arts and Crafts Festival

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Fincastle Arts and Crafts Festival is Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food, music, arts and crafts and history in the heart of Fincastle. Watch the video to see Marcia Neighbors from Historic Fincastle Inc. talk about the...
FINCASTLE, VA
Gadsden Times

Art on the Rocks takes place this weekend at Noccalula Falls

The fall showcase, Art on the Rocks, takes place this weekend at Noccalula Falls. The event will be open to the public during normal operation hours of the park on Saturday and Sunday. “We’ve been adding new vendors weekly with 80 total vendors,” said Jen Wethington, parks and recreation Director...
VISUAL ART

