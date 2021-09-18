MAAG Rocks Art! Festival

In what seems to be the latest edition of how artists were inspired by pandemic, South Philly sculpture artist Derek Ayres is slated to unveil his latest exhibition, Plein Air Guitar, at See Here Now pop up gallery, located at 2237 N. Front St. in Kensington from Sept. 18-19 as part of the 2021 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Ayres, a guitarist, started drawing his beloved vintage guitar amps in his basement studio to pass the time. He decided to fill the blank white space with watercolor landscapes a la artists of the plein air movement in 19th century France. The Star caught up with Ayres to talk about what led him to make the transition from sculpting to watercoloring, why amplifiers are such cherished tools of the guitar trade, and what music inspired him to make pieces for his upcoming exhibition.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO