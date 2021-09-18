Minnesota Twins: Three options for shortstop in 2022

The Minnesota Twins did not anticipate their season going like this. After posting .600+ winning percentages in each of the last two seasons, the Twins were sure they were going to be doing battle with the White Sox at the top of the division all season long. Instead, they’ve been in fourth or fifth place after every game since the break and have finished just one day better than fourth just once since the start of July. It’s a disaster season for the Twins who shipped off Nelson Cruz and Jose Berrios at the deadline as well as J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles. They’ve also demoted Trevor Larnach and lost Alex Kirilloff for the season to an injury. They’re also without Taylor Rogers and Kenta Maeda, who are hurt as well as Mitch Garver. It’s a very different Twins team than the one that was expected to contend, but that original version wasn’t doing much better anyway.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO