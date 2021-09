If there’s drama to be found in any high school’s theater club, there’s always even. drama to be found when all those kids go off to theater camp. That seems like the reasoning behind the next season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will send its characters off from their regular lives and to “the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights” when it returns for a third season.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO