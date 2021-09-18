The First Zero-Carb Beer Is Coming In 2022. Here's What We Know

If you're following a diet that requires you to watch your calories, the first thing to get thrown out of the refrigerator and into the bin is probably the beer (even before you get to the sugar). If you are beer savvy, though, chances are that you have simply decided to swap your usual pint for a lighter version. According to Health, any beer that wants to label its brew as light needs to have one-third the calories of its original version. If you are cutting your calories, going for a light beer usually means that it has fewer carbs and with that, a lower percentage of alcohol by volume (ABV).