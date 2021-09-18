CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia vs Virginia Tech Hokies football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (9/18/21)

By Tim Brown
 6 days ago
The No. 15 ranked Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) continue to impress, but face one of their biggest tests of the season when they go on the road to face an in-state rival and capable foe in the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) in Week 3 of the college football season. This unpredictable rivalry game kicks off on Saturday, September 18 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium with a live TV broadcast on FS1.

