Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Blitz Build concludes with celebration on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Habitat for Humanity:. The 2021 Blitz Build will conclude this Saturday, September 18th at 12 p.m. with a lunch celebration at 404 North Guava. Volunteers will be working all morning on Saturday, then they will stop and gather to celebrate all the work they achieved during the Blitz with a brief ceremony and lunch provided by United Supermarkets. Literally hundreds of volunteers from local companies, churches, and various other groups, have been building together since Labor Day to complete as much work as possible on new homes for three Habitat homeowners.