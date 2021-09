A South Georgia State College student is in custody after a non-fatal shooting took place Thursday night on South Shirley Avenue. According to reports obtained from the Douglas Police Department, officers responded to Coffee Regional Medical Center to investigate the shooting of Damion Harrell, who had been shot in the right wrist while riding in an older model green Toyota. The report states that Harrell said he had been riding with another person who he only knew as Fred when Harrell was shot while sitting in the passenger side of the Toyota. Harrell stated that the heard about five gunshots then realized he was hit in the wrist.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO