Adams County, ND

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and evening for much of western North Dakota. Southerly to southwesterly winds could reach sustained speeds of around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Extremely low relative humidity values of around 8 percent are expected. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly in dry fuels and become difficult to control or suppress. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

