Riley County, KS

Jobless rate falls in Riley County and across the region

 6 days ago
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in August. This was unchanged from 3.8 percent in July and a decrease from 6.2 percent in August 2020.

WTVQ

August unemployment rates fall in every county

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between August 2020 and August 2021 as employment slowly continues to recover from last year’s peak unemployment during the pandemic. No county unemployment rates rose or stayed the same (Aug2021CountyCharts), according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS),...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Miami

Florida Jobless Claims Remain Steady

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see relatively little change in new unemployment claims, with the U.S. Department of Labor estimating Thursday that the state had 6,845 initial claims during the week that ended Sept. 18. The estimate was down from a revised count of 7,761 for the week ending Sept. 11 and similar to the average of 7,889 claims a week since mid-May. Before the revision, the federal agency estimated that 6,817 new claims had been filed during the week that ended Sept. 11. The recent numbers remain far below the surge in claims last year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused massive economic upheaval. From mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020, Florida averaged just over 215,000 new claims a week. Last week, the state Department of Economic Opportunity said Florida had a 5.0 percent unemployment rate in August, down from 5.1 percent in July. The August rate reflected 529,000 people qualified as being unemployed from a workforce of 10.54 million. The national unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in August. An estimated 351,000 new claims were filed nationally last week, up 16,000 from the prior week. Over the past four weeks, the average number of new weekly claims stands at 335,750.
FLORIDA STATE
evanstonnow.com

Jobless rate falls again, but so does size of workforce

Two hundred fewer Evanstonians were looking for work last month than the month before — but the size of the city’s workforce — those employed or looking for work — fell by 331 workers. Net result — the jobless rated fell from 6.1% in July to 5.7% in August, but...
WILMETTE, IL
WGAU

Labor Dept reports NE Ga jobless rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Northeast Georgia’s unemployment rate did not change from July to August. “Although we are seeing fewer unemployed individuals now than before the pandemic started, we are also still seeing a decreased total number of people in the workforce when compared to numbers recorded prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This will continue to cause a hiring crunch until we can attract more people back to the workforce to fill the record number of job openings.”
GEORGIA STATE
Republic

Jobless rate hits pandemic low

The jobless rate in Bartholomew County ticked down last month to its lowest level since the pandemic hit in spring 2020, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said. In August, the jobless rate in Bartholomew County stood at 2.9%, dipping below 3% for the first time since March 2020, when unemployment was 2.4%, according to figures released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Unemployment in Bartholomew County was 3.1% in July.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
southalabamian.com

State, local jobless rate changes only slighty past month

Alabama’s unemployment rate decreased in August, falling to 3.1%, down from 3.2% in July. The state has seen the unemployment rate drop every month since the pandemic high of 13.2% last April. It is still short of the state’s all-time low of 2.7% in February 2020. But the current rate is much better than the national rate of 5.2%. Locally, […]
ECONOMY
News Channel 3-12

US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless The post US jobless claims tick up from near a pandemic low appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Little Apple Post

Kansas AG: Don't mandate longterm care facilities out of business

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt still doesn't have the language of the rule proposed by President Joe Biden earlier this month that would give employers with over 100 employees the choice to vaccinate or frequently test their employees for COVID-19. "Those rules have not been published yet and so we continue to wait," Schmidt said. "We have to see them before we have a chance to evaluate their legality, which I think is suspect on its face and then decide how we're going to challenge them."
HUTCHINSON, KS
ForexTV.com

Norway Jobless Rate Eases Sharply

Norway’s unemployment rate fell sharply in July to its lowest level in 15 months, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed Thursday. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 4.2 percent, which is the average for June to August, from 4.8 percent in June. The figure was the lowest since April 2020, when the rate was 4.1 percent.
WORLD
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise for 2nd straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
pvtimes.com

Nevada jobless rate highest in U.S. for 2nd straight month

Nevada’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the nation last month, officials said Friday. The state unemployment rate of 7.7. percent in August matched the rate in July and led the country for the second straight month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada’s June unemployment rate of...
NEVADA STATE
nwindianabusiness.com

Indiana’s jobless rate remains at 4.1% for second consecutive month

Indiana’s jobless rate appears to be in a holding pattern. The Department of Workforce Development reported Indiana’s August jobless rate of 4.1% was unchanged when compared to July and June. The national jobless rate was 5.2% for the month. The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics...
INDIANA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne-area jobless rate 4.9% in August

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area was 4.9% last month, down from 7.1% in August 2020, figures released today show. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said 10,557 people out of a labor force of 216,724 were jobless in August. A year ago last month, 15,425 people in a workforce...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ForexTV.com

Finland Jobless Rate Falls In August

Finland’s jobless rate declined in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday. The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.5 percent in August from 7.8 percent in the same month last year. In July, jobless rate was 7.1 percent. The number of unemployed persons...
WORLD
1350kman.com

Riley County finalizes 2022 budget

Riley County commissioners formally approved the county’s 2022 budget on Monday. The 2022 mill levy is 42.285 mills, which is a flat levy from the 2021 adopted budget. Budget and Finance Officer Tami Robison says the budget has four funds within the county that have ad-valorem taxes. Commission Chair John...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Daily Gate City

Iowa jobless rate stays at 4.1%

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in August, down from 5.3 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in August. Lee County’s unemployment rate for August ts 5.9 percent; Des Moines County is at 6 percent; Van Buren County at 3.5%; and Henry County at 3.9 percent.
IOWA STATE
