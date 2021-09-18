CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm September Trends Continue for Corn Belt

By Krissy Klinger
Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Corn Belt trended warmer and drier than normal, for the week-ending September 18th. According to data from WeatherTrends360, the region ranked the 5th warmest and 4th driest in the last 30 years for this timeframe. Although the regional trend for the week was drier than normal, showers did...

