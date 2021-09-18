Warm September Trends Continue for Corn Belt

CHICAGO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures inched higher on Friday, finding technical support, despite pressure from strong harvest progress expected through the weekend, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans gained 3/4 cent to $12.85 a bushel. * December soymeal futures fell $1.10 to $339.00 a ton, while December soyoil added 0.85 cents to 57.87 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active soybean contract added 1 cent. * Soymeal prices in China, the world's top consumer of the animal feed, are rising after at least 20 soybean crushing plants shuttered to comply with curbs on industrial power consumption, industry participants said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
