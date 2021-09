SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have made an arrest. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 100 block of North Glenn in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located 67-year-old Kurt Petersen and determined he had been stabbed multiple times. Petersen was pronounced deceased on the scene.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO