Democratic leaders take back seat to Pritzker on pandemic policies

(The Center Square) – Democratic leaders have yet to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 policies as the pandemic continues. Since March 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued dozens of executive orders affecting everything from the economy to education and healthcare. He started by limiting dine-in restaurants for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s evolved over the past 19 months to mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for health care workers, educators and college students.