CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Democratic leaders take back seat to Pritzker on pandemic policies

By Greg Bishop
am1380theanswer.com
 6 days ago

(The Center Square) – Democratic leaders have yet to challenge Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 policies as the pandemic continues. Since March 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued dozens of executive orders affecting everything from the economy to education and healthcare. He started by limiting dine-in restaurants for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s evolved over the past 19 months to mask mandates in schools and vaccine mandates for health care workers, educators and college students.

am1380theanswer.com

Comments / 0

Related
am1380theanswer.com

Pritzker signs legislative maps civil rights groups says violates voting rights

(The Center Square) – Despite a federal court case challenging revised legislative maps Democrat’s passed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his approval Friday. Every ten years the state Legislature redraws political boundaries. This year final Census data was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Democrats approved along party lines maps based on estimates. The governor enacted those maps.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com

Pritzker signs new voting maps drawn up by Democrat majority

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed revised redistricting maps drawn up by a Democratic legislative majority, which will be used in elections for the next decade. The maps represent a do-over of maps that majority Democrats approved and Pritzker signed earlier this year. Those maps...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Harmon
am1380theanswer.com

Pritzker signs bill to help social workers amid shortage

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed Senate Bill 661, a measure to help school social workers with earning and paying off their degrees, but it could come with a cost to taxpayers. The law requires the Illinois Student Assistant Commission to award up to 250 scholarships for...
POLITICS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Pritzker defends vaccine, testing policy for educators during visit from U.S. education secretary

A behemoth purple tour bus carrying U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into suburban Chicago Tuesday morning promoting a not-so-subtle message: Students across the U.S. are back in the classroom this fall, and that’s reason to celebrate. But Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s positive messages to teachers and...
EDUCATION
mymotherlode.com

GOP: Democrats Are Turning Temporary Pandemic Into Permanent Socialism

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor yesterday, regarding the Democrats’ tax and spending spree. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Over the past year and a half, senior Democratic leaders decided the upheaval and hardship of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Executive Orders#Lawsuits#Democratic#House#Senate#The Democratic Party#Illinoisans#Republicans#D Oak Park#State#D Chicago#Isbe
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Transformative Legislation Establishing Illinois As A National Leader On Climate Action

CHICAGO – Delivering on principles previously laid out, Governor JB Pritzker signed landmark legislation into law that puts the state on a path toward 100% clean energy, invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future, institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections, and prioritizes meaningful ethics and transparency reforms. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to enact legislation to combat the climate crisis and build an economy for the future. Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
Laredo Morning Times

Democratic leaders discuss Biden's Build Back Better Agenda

Texas Democratic leaders met in Laredo Friday to discuss President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda and how it has helped communities in South Texas. Speaking at the press conference, held at the Webb County Democratic Party headquarters, were Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, the office of State Sen. Judith Zaffirini and others.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
floridapolitics.com

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book backs Janelle Perez in SD 37

The endorsement sets up Perez as Democrats' preferred candidate to flip the district. Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is endorsing Democratic candidate Janelle Perez in the Senate District 37 race, all but locking in Perez as Democrats’ preferred candidate in the contest. “When my colleagues in the Florida Senate elected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Senate Democrats elect Melisa López Franzen as leader

Democrats picked three-term Sen. Melisa López Franzen as their new leader Monday night, a change in direction one year ahead of an election when they'll attempt to wrest control of the chamber from Republicans. López Franzen, an attorney from Edina, previously served as assistant minority leader in the chamber and...
EDINA, MN
am1380theanswer.com

Pennsylvania AG challenges election subpoena

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro challenged a Republican-led election subpoena on Thursday, saying that it “goes too far” and violates the constitutionally protected privacy of up to 9 million residents. “By trying to pry into everyone’s drivers license numbers and social security numbers they have gone...
POLITICS
Washington Post

White House tells U.S. agencies to get ready for first government shutdown of pandemic

The White House budget office notified federal agencies on Thursday to begin preparations for the first shutdown of the U.S. government since the coronavirus pandemic began, as lawmakers on Capitol Hill struggle to reach a funding agreement. Administration officials stress the request is in line with traditional procedures seven days...
POTUS
am1380theanswer.com

Wisconsin state superintendent scolds lawmakers, asks for more money in State of Education speech

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s state superintendent is making the case that lawmakers are the biggest threat to schools in the state. State Superintendent Jill Underly delivered her State of Education address to Democrats and education leaders at the Wisconsin Capitol Thursday. Republican lawmakers say they weren’t invited. She blamed...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFYR-TV

ND Dem-NPL Senate Leader losing seat based on redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of surveying, drawing, and negotiating, a select committee of North Dakota’s lawmakers have endorsed a preliminary map for the new legislative districts. The number of districts stays the same at 47. And there are nearly 3,000 additional people in each district. But the lines...
BISMARCK, ND
WTAX

Policy, pandemic management, and Illinois’s economy

Nearly a month after the expiration of extended federal unemployment benefits, Illinois is still not close to being fully back to work. According to Todd Maisch, President, and C.E.O. of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, a disconnect between policy makers and pandemic management may be a reason why. “Policy makers—both...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy