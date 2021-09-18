CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rogosin Dialysis Center opens at The Methodist Home in the Bronx

By Bronx Times
Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. The Rogosin Institute – New York’s premier center for treatment of kidney disease – today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art dialysis center in The Methodist Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Bronx. The dialysis center is a collaboration between Rogosin and Methodist Home to provide the local community and residents of the Methodist Home with the best possible care for those who require dialysis treatments. As Rogosin’s first Bronx-based dialysis center we offer the same outstanding quality care as provided in the other centers across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, that already serve approximately 1,500 patients. The new 5,000-square-foot facility includes 16 dialysis stations staffed with a medical director and specially trained nurses and dialysis technicians.

