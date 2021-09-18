Allegan County Holding COVID Testing Clinics Each Week

The Allegan County Health Department is teaming up with Allegan County Transportation and HONU Management Group to have free drive-thru COVID-19 testing events in Allegan County. Both Rapid and PCR COVID-19 tests are available to individuals of any age, regardless of symptoms. Those under the age of 18 will need a guardian’s consent. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged, and those who attend are asked to wear a mask. The testing events will be on Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Allegan County Transportation Building on Airway Drive in Allegan starting this coming Wednesday. They’re scheduled to continue indefinitely. Everyone who gets the rapid test will receive their results in 30 to 45 minutes, while those who get PCR tests will hear the results in a few days through text or email. Anyone’s experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or shortness of breath is advised to seek testing as well as those who have potentially been exposed.