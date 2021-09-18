CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christe Singleton hired at CenterPoint Energy

By Mark Wasson
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vice president of Minnesota Gas, Singleton is responsible for all aspects of CenterPoint Energy’s natural gas distribution operations in Minnesota, serving 890,000 residential and business customers in more than 260 communities. She succeeds Brad Tutunjian, who relocated to Houston as CenterPoint Energy’s vice president of Electric Distribution Operations and...

