Texans at Browns: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

CLEVELAND — John McClain breaks down the matchups in Sunday's Week 2 meeting between the Texans and Browns. The Browns’ offense is smartly built for the treacherous conditions they can face on a weekly basis when they play at home. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are as good as any twosome in the NFL, and the Browns must have an efficient running game for bad weather. Chubb and Hunt can run inside or outside. They’re elusive and break tackles. They’re also productive receivers. They combined for three touchdowns in their loss at Kansas City. Chubb ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns. They’re fortunate to run behind one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. The linemen helped the offense rush for 153 yards against the Chiefs. The Browns are big and powerful up front. They love to run block, and they’re as good at it as any line in the league. Their terrific left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., may not play because of an ankle injury. If he can’t play, rookie James Hudson will replace him. After one week, the Texans are 11th against the run after allowing 76 in their victory over Jacksonville. If they can keep the Browns in the 120-yard range, they might be able to remain within striking distance. EDGE: Browns.

