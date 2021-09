Jalen Ramsey is largely viewed by people on the outside looking in as one of the game's best cornerbacks. And Ramsey's coaches and teammates can attest to that sentiment. “It’s different," defensive tackle Aaron Donald said of Ramsey Thursday. "I was watching film and seeing him coming up in the box, hitting offensive linemen and holding the ends. Ain’t no player like him in the National Football League. He can do it all. He’s a special talent. He loves the game. He plays with a lot of passion. He flies around and he’s a playmaker. So I’m just happy he’s on our team.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO