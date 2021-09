(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. What's at stake? "Just about everything" This is one of those weeks when it feels like every single story is about Congress. Lawmakers are grappling with a government funding deadline, multiple infrastructure bill votes, a debt ceiling fight that shouldn't be a fight at all, and more. If you're anything like me, you're wondering, "What the heck is going on?"

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO