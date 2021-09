BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home Tuesday evening in Yankee Springs Township. Police say the couple was found by a coworker who went to their home on Lakeridge Drive when one of them did not show up to work for a couple days. The coworker called police after looking through the home's windows and seeing the couple.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO