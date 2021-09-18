CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Save $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV at Best Buy this weekend

By Alice Newcome-Beill
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLED TVs have developed a reputation for being sharp, clean, fragile, but also remarkably expensive. But this weekend you can save a whopping $800 on this 55-inch OLED TV from Sony at Best Buy. At just 2.3-inches thick without its stand, the A8H, much like other OLED screens, is impossibly slim. This makes it ideal for wall mounting especially for anyone in pursuit of that ultra-clean, Ikea catalog aesthetic. In terms of apps, the A8H has access to the Android TV catalog and offers voice control via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay2. Besides having 4 HDMI ports that include a single audio return channel, the A8H also has a trio of USB ports and built-in Bluetooth for everything else.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
104.5 KDAT

This Toy From The Mid 2000’s Is Now Worth Thousands

Heroscape was a turn-based miniature wargaming system that was a product of Hasbro, Inc. and was unfortunately discontinued in November 2010. I grew up with this toy, and while they were a bit pricy brand new, that is nothing compared to how much they are worth now!. If you look...
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

54 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas – and with the clock ticking on the countdown to the festive season, it’s time to get shopping for those Top Toys of 2021. Choosing the most joy-inducing Christmas gifts for our kids isn’t always easy, so every shortcut is welcome. Retailers like Amazon and John Lewis, and toy brands like Mattel and Hasbro thankfully make it easy with their annual Top Toys for Christmas lists, revealing the toys that boys and girls are most asking Santa for each year.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Android Tv#Samsung Tv#Sony Tv#Best Buy#A8h#Alexa#Hdmi#Usb#Razer Nommo Pro#Target#Ios#The Beats Solo 3 Wireless#Tb#Newegg#Ssd#Mb S#Samsung Hw Q950a Soundbar
Tom's Guide

Samsung unveils massive 98-inch 4K Neo QLED TV to outdo OLED

Samsung is expanding its lineup of TVs with new sizes for popular models, including Neo QLED 4K TVs and lifestyle models like The Frame and The Terrace. With a total of five new models, Samsung's current model lineup is now available in more varieties and screen sizes than any other TV maker.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Don't buy a new TV at the wrong time. Here's when prices will drop

Are you looking to buy a new TV, but want the best price possible? Don't worry, the next best time to purchase is approaching. Prices for screens big and small follow a regular annual cycle, and knowing that cycle can save you some money or at least anxiety about getting ripped off. Here's the pattern: New TVs are announced at CES in January. Current model year TVs start shipping in the spring and summer, and that's when they're at their most expensive. In other words, those fancy 2021 TVs cost more right now than they will a little later in the year.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
CNET

T-Mobile's iPhone 13 Pro Max hack could get you Apple's highest-end phone for free

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 line is now available for preorder, and the most exciting thing is clearly the trade-in offers. While this year's phone is more of a refinement of last year's iPhone 12 line, those that crave staying on that bleeding edge might essentially get a free iPhone 13 Pro Max by doing a trade-in that includes up to $1,290 toward the phone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

A 60-inch 4K TV for only $450? It’s real at Best Buy today

You should grab every opportunity to upgrade your home theater, and that includes monitoring for 4K TV deals that fit your budget. It’s highly recommended that you keep Best Buy TV deals within your radar, as the retailer rolls out offers like this $100 discount for the Hisense 60A6G, bringing the 4K TV‘s price down to just $450 from its original price of $550.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a (surprise) flash sale on solar generators today

No one wants to run out of power in a blackout, especially now that so many of us work from home, that’s why these generator deals are coming at such an important time. Right now, Amazon is offering a flash sale on all kinds of generators; you can save as much as $100 on a brand new generator that can not only provide power in times of need (or just for a cookout) but can provide peace of mind all year round. Check out these deals:
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 price and preorders: How to get Apple's new phones for $0, starting Friday

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy the long-awaited and intensely rumored iPhone 13, which comes in four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people will be able to leverage carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details). iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy