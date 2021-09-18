CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers vs Eagles live stream and how to watch NFL for free

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers were the highest scoring team in week 1 but they still almost blew it, frittering a seemingly unassailable 28-point lead to just eight points - and they might have even lost it. They face an Eagles team that looks invigorated by new coach Nick Sirianni on Sunday in a matchup that should tell us plenty about each franchise's credentials. Make sure you know how to watch a San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Players Talk To Media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles players are expected to speak to the media at the Nova Care Complex on Friday. Eagles players will talk to the media around 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the player above. What: Eagles players will hold press conferences as the Eagles prepare for Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. When: Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
Eagles Activate Zach Ertz Off COVID-19 List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles announced some big news Saturday that could give their offense a boost in Week 3. Tight end Zach Ertz, who should be available to play, has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of the Eagles’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Ertz was placed on the list on Monday after testing positive for COVID, but he was able to rejoin the active roster. Due to being fully vaccinated, he needed to have two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart and 48 hours with no symptoms to return to the team. Ertz was...
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford's 'second wife' after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers' Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
