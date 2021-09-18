CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Cisco, Moderna, Tesla And More

By Nelson Hem
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included tech giants and the leading electric vehicle maker. The iPhone maker, a COVID-19 vaccine play and an aerospace giant were among the bearish calls seen. The big three U.S. indexes ended...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Reuters

Tech stocks, Nike drag Wall Street lower after two-day sharp rally

Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday following a two-day rally, weighed down by technology and healthcare shares, while a dour sales forecast from Nike further dampened sentiment. The sportswear maker's shares (NKE.N) dropped 6.7% to weigh the most on the Dow and the S&P 500 after...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone#The Federal Reserve#Dow Jones#Amazon Com#Amzn#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Microsoft Corporation#Msft#Synopsys#Snps#Cisco Systems Inc#Csco#Cisco Shares#Ironnet Inc Lrb#Irnt#Pltr#Apple Inc#Aapl#Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga

If Tesla Stock Hits This Price, Cathie Wood Could Sell Her Position

Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Cathie Wood successfully predicted the rise of the electric vehicle leader’s share price when many weren’t as bullish on the company. The Ark Invest CEO recently admitted to a target price that would see her trim the position sizably. What Happened: Earlier this year, Wood...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Roku stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrade

Shares of Roku Inc. are down 2.5% in premarket trading Friday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight. He also lowered his price target to $350 from $488. While Cahall still thinks that Roku has a "long runway" to improve its average revenue per user (ARPU), he said that this opportunity is now better understood by investors and thus reflected in many estimates. He noted that Roku's ARPU beat for the second quarter "slowed a lot" relative to the first quarter. In addition, he worries that the competitive landscape from players like Amazon.com Inc. , Alphabet Inc. , and Comcast Corp. is picking up, and Roku came up short with its active account net additions in the most recent quarter. This could suggest that Roku's "valuation is more constrained, especially if net adds aren't accelerating," Cahall wrote. His downgrade comes a day after a Guggenheim analyst upgraded the stock, citing the company's international potential. Roku shares have lost 21% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Boeing, Disney, Nvidia Stocks Could Be Settling Into This Bullish Pattern

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) may be setting up into bullish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created by a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Moderna

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The overall sentiment shows 55.56% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 44.44%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $859,735 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,755,503.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jason Snipe said he likes Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and the cybersecurity theme. Jenny Harrington wants to buy Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ). Interest rates creeping higher is good for its business, she said. Jon Najarian bought calls in International Flavors &...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doesn’t appear to believe in the memestock and meme crypto way of investing. What Happened: Cramer told his 1.7 million Twitter followers Friday that he is watching as “short-timers self-destruct” after investing their life savings in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) calls, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) calls and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Salesforce Shares Continue To Rise Today

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Friday after several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised price targets following the company's Investor Day presentation. Salesforce said it now expects its fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion versus the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels. Below are some instances of unusual options...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With RCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 7.71% to $17.04 during Friday's after-market session. Aehr Test Systems's trading volume hit 642.2K shares by close, accounting for 9.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $411.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS

