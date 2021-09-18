Bengals vs. Bears preview: 7 things to know about Week 2

It’s another NFC North opponent for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 as they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears.

Fresh off a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Bengals hope to keep the momentum going by squaring off with a team that lost during their opener and faces questions on both sides of the football.

Here’s a look at everything to know about the contest.

Game information

Last meeting: Bears 33, Bengals 7 (Week 14, 2017)

Not a great day at the office for the Bengals as they finished out a rough season. Andy Dalton threw a touchdown and interception, AJ McCarron attempted eight passes, Giovani Bernard led the team in rushing and receiving and the defense coughed up 147 yards and two scores on the ground to Jordan Howard. This was the second of three consecutive losses before the Bengals finished the season with two wins to settle on 7-9.

Bears QB: Andy Dalton

The old friend returns again. Dalton played about as expected in Week 1, a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he threw for 206 yards and one interception on 38 attempts (5.4 average). He’s facing a ton of heat from onlookers to move aside for first-round passer Justin Fields and failing to complete a pass longer than 16 yards in Week 1 didn’t help things. Dalton did get the better of the Bengals as a member of the Cowboys last year, throwing two scores in a 30-7 win. But the Bears are not even close to being the Cowboys from an on-paper standpoint.

Bears players to watch

RB David Montgomery: Quietly a great player, Montgomery hit on 108 yards and one touchdown last week on a 6.8 per-carry average. He can control a game if he gets going.

QB Justin Fields: The rookie isn’t going to push aside Dalton, but he did complete both of his attempts last week and rushed for a touchdown. They’ll get him involved again.

WR Allen Robinson: The No. 1 wideout received 11 targets last week and only caught six of them. But he only needs one opening to change a game.

DL Akiem Hicks: He’s not as dominant as he once was, but Hicks is still good for game-changing plays if an offensive line isn’t playing sound football.

Edge Khalil Mack: The name usually says it all with Mack. No. 52 has 70.5 sacks over 111 games and double-digit counts in four of his last six seasons.

Injuries to know

The Bengals will be without Trae Waynes again and safety Ricardo Allen went to injured reserve. That means more pressure on Eli Apple again to perform. It also means the strong three-safety sets the defense used will have to swap somebody else in for Allen, who had an elite-graded game in Week 1. Complicating matters is corner Darius Phillips’ questionable tag going into the game.

For the Bears, it sounds like they’ll be without defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. It’s still a formidable front without him, but a notable loss.

Key Matchup: Bengals OL vs. Bears pass-rush

Chicago didn’t light up the scoreboard in Week 1 from a pressure standpoint. But the names are there — Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and others make for a nasty front seven. Even worse, they’ve now seen the film of how the Vikings terrorized the interior of the Bengals offensive line last week. That line — headed up by center Trey Hopkins — needs to be better in the fundamentals and assignments. Joe Burrow can’t constantly be under pressure and suffering five sacks again. It’s not just about getting a win in Week 2, but making sure he makes it through an entire 17-game season.

Key Storyline: Joe Burrow

It’s a story until it isn’t. Burrow was smooth last week with that 20-of-27 line with a couple of touchdowns. But he seemed to leave another touchdown on the field with a misfire and at one point came off the field limping and holding his shoulder. The offense was as conservative as it could get after that. Is Burrow 100 percent? Is he able to take fewer hits? How’s he going to look on the road? Will the attack remain in an uber-aggressive mode no matter what? We know Burrow won’t turn the ball over, but his willingness to take hits while waiting for plays to open up is scary given his injury context.