CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals vs. Bears preview: 7 things to know about Week 2

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbs3f_0c0FsL3G00

It’s another NFC North opponent for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 as they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears.

Fresh off a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, the Bengals hope to keep the momentum going by squaring off with a team that lost during their opener and faces questions on both sides of the football.

Here’s a look at everything to know about the contest.

Game information

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJ9um_0c0FsL3G00

TV info: Fox

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Soldier Field

Forecast: Cloudy, 89 degrees

Referee: Land Clark

Odds: Here

Opponent Wire site: Bears Wire

TV broadcast map, via 506 Sports (yellow):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNhUJ_0c0FsL3G00

Last meeting: Bears 33, Bengals 7 (Week 14, 2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMf9O_0c0FsL3G00
Aug 9, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Not a great day at the office for the Bengals as they finished out a rough season. Andy Dalton threw a touchdown and interception, AJ McCarron attempted eight passes, Giovani Bernard led the team in rushing and receiving and the defense coughed up 147 yards and two scores on the ground to Jordan Howard. This was the second of three consecutive losses before the Bengals finished the season with two wins to settle on 7-9.

Bears QB: Andy Dalton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fk1ST_0c0FsL3G00
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The old friend returns again. Dalton played about as expected in Week 1, a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in which he threw for 206 yards and one interception on 38 attempts (5.4 average). He’s facing a ton of heat from onlookers to move aside for first-round passer Justin Fields and failing to complete a pass longer than 16 yards in Week 1 didn’t help things. Dalton did get the better of the Bengals as a member of the Cowboys last year, throwing two scores in a 30-7 win. But the Bears are not even close to being the Cowboys from an on-paper standpoint.

Bears players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHFbD_0c0FsL3G00
Jul 29, 2021; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) walks on the field during a Chicago Bears training camp session at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

RB David Montgomery: Quietly a great player, Montgomery hit on 108 yards and one touchdown last week on a 6.8 per-carry average. He can control a game if he gets going.

QB Justin Fields: The rookie isn’t going to push aside Dalton, but he did complete both of his attempts last week and rushed for a touchdown. They’ll get him involved again.

WR Allen Robinson: The No. 1 wideout received 11 targets last week and only caught six of them. But he only needs one opening to change a game.

DL Akiem Hicks: He’s not as dominant as he once was, but Hicks is still good for game-changing plays if an offensive line isn’t playing sound football.

Edge Khalil Mack: The name usually says it all with Mack. No. 52 has 70.5 sacks over 111 games and double-digit counts in four of his last six seasons.

Injuries to know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0n2y_0c0FsL3G00

The Bengals will be without Trae Waynes again and safety Ricardo Allen went to injured reserve. That means more pressure on Eli Apple again to perform. It also means the strong three-safety sets the defense used will have to swap somebody else in for Allen, who had an elite-graded game in Week 1. Complicating matters is corner Darius Phillips’ questionable tag going into the game.

For the Bears, it sounds like they’ll be without defensive lineman Eddie Goldman. It’s still a formidable front without him, but a notable loss.

Key Matchup: Bengals OL vs. Bears pass-rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DISow_0c0FsL3G00
Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago didn’t light up the scoreboard in Week 1 from a pressure standpoint. But the names are there — Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and others make for a nasty front seven. Even worse, they’ve now seen the film of how the Vikings terrorized the interior of the Bengals offensive line last week. That line — headed up by center Trey Hopkins — needs to be better in the fundamentals and assignments. Joe Burrow can’t constantly be under pressure and suffering five sacks again. It’s not just about getting a win in Week 2, but making sure he makes it through an entire 17-game season.

Key Storyline: Joe Burrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsoCD_0c0FsL3G00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

It’s a story until it isn’t. Burrow was smooth last week with that 20-of-27 line with a couple of touchdowns. But he seemed to leave another touchdown on the field with a misfire and at one point came off the field limping and holding his shoulder. The offense was as conservative as it could get after that. Is Burrow 100 percent? Is he able to take fewer hits? How’s he going to look on the road? Will the attack remain in an uber-aggressive mode no matter what? We know Burrow won’t turn the ball over, but his willingness to take hits while waiting for plays to open up is scary given his injury context.

Comments / 0

Related
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Bears in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 after taking down the Vikings in overtime in Week 1. The good guys will look to move to 2-0 but they’ll have to get through another NFC North team in order to get to that point. This week’s game takes place in the Windy City against the Bears, who are 0-1.
NFL
FanSided

Bears Game Sunday: Bears vs Bengals odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

Well, that was not exactly how I saw Week 1 going for the Chicago Bears. If you recall, I did think the Rams were going to win, but it was how the game went that shocked me. The over/under on the game opened at 44.0 last week and I had the under with a 24-17 victory for the Rams. Matthew Stafford is clearly that much better than Jared Goff with how he played Sunday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Minnesota Vikings#Wcky Am#Webn Fm#Wlw#Bears Wire Tv#The Los Angeles Rams#Cowboys#Wr#Akiem#Eli Apple#Bengals Ol
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The first place Chicago Bears host the first place Cincinnati Bengals this week in a battle between two young and exciting quarterbacks!. While there is some truth in the above sentence, we all know the Bears are sitting at 0-1 with the rest of the sad sack NFC North, and Chicago’s young and exciting quarterback will be lucky to play a dozen snaps.
NFL
chatsports.com

Who wins Bengals vs. Bears?

Someone once said that there are three types of lies — lies, damn lies, and statistics. Whoever decided that the Chicago Bears should be a three-point favorite to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday would probably agree. Because nearly every statistic available after Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Rams: 5 things to watch in Week 1 matchup

The Chicago Bears will battle the Los Angeles Rams in prime time to kick off their 2021 season, where the Bears will be looking to pull off an upset of the favored Rams. This matchup marks the fourth consecutive year these two teams will meet — the fourth straight on prime time, no less — where Chicago will need to play near-flawless football if they hope to make this a game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears name team captains for Week 2 vs. Bengals

As the Chicago Bears gear up their home opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, there will once again be rotating weekly captains for each game, something head coach Matt Nagy established back in 2018. There will be one captain from each phase — offense, defense and special teams — which will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears in NFL Week 2: Everything to know

For their first road game of the season, the Cincinnati Bengals will once again face their old quarterback. The Chicago Bears are starting quarterback Andy Dalton for the time being, as questions of Justin Fields taking over are for another week. This is still Dalton’s offense, and it’s one that the Bengals are preparing to face.
NFL
USA Today

Bears' 55-man roster, practice squad for Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, where the Bears will be looking to rebound following a poor season opener. NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated defensive tackle Margus Hunt and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Winners from Week 2 vs Bengals

The Chicago Bears were able to hold on and win their first game of the season versus the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 20-17. It was another one of those “win ugly” games, but the defense played strong in the clutch and the offense did enough to put the game away late.
NFL
USA Today

Here's the broadcast map for Bengals vs. Bears in Week 2

It’s a road trip for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 as they take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff broadcasting on Fox networks. The second NFC North opponent in a row sports Andy Dalton under center and high-profile first-round passer Justin Fields just behind him on the depth chart. Those Bears seek out their first win of the season after struggling in the opener.
NFL
USA Today

Bears vs. Bengals Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in their home opener, where they’ll be looking for their first win of the season. The Bears are coming off a tough 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and Chicago will be looking to get back on track against a Cincinnati team that isn’t a walk in the park.
NFL
USA Today

Bears vs. Bengals Week 2: Who has the edge at each position?

The Chicago Bears welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Soldier Field on Sunday for their first home game of the 2021 season after suffering an embarrassing defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in primetime in Week 1. The Bengals should offer the Bears an opportunity to ‘get right’ in Week 2...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy