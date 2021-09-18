CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro unveils new Star Wars 'Black Series' and 'Vintage Collection' figures (including a new lightsaber!)

By Alexander Cox
Space.com
Space.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Become one with the force with Hasbro's latest additions to "The Black Series" and "The Vintage Collection" lines of models, including a replica of Rey Skywalker's iconic lightsaber from "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker." The new products were unveiled during Hasbro's "Star Wars Fan First" livestream and will include...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Reveals Their Character Has a Lightsaber

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.
MOVIES
Space.com

Hasbro has released an awesome new Nerf M41-A Blaster from the film 'Aliens'

"I wanna introduce you to a personal friend of mine." Celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie "Aliens" with the Nerf LMTD Aliens M41-A Blaster from Hasbro. The popular 1986 film is the sequel to the iconic film, "Alien" released seven years before. In "Aliens", Corporal Hicks shows Ellen Ripley how to use the iconic M41-A plasma blaster and now Hasbro is marking the anniversary by releasing a Nerf replica of the iconic blaster that will measure 28 inches (71 centimeters). The replica will have playable features, so it can be used as either a centerpiece item or a really cool toy.
SHOPPING
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ series brings anime to the galaxy far, far away

Dating all the way back to its origins in the 1970s, the “Star Wars” franchise has drawn heavy narrative and tonal inspiration from samurai movies and the works of Japanese filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa. Sometimes subtle and sometimes striking, these homages wove neatly into the tapestry of George Lucas’ expansive mythology set in a galaxy far, far away.
COMICS
epicstream.com

New Star Wars Game Reportedly Set to be Unveiled Soon

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think most fans tend to overlook the fact that the Star Wars franchise has also dominated the world of video games for years and quite frankly, they continue to do so. As it stands, Star Wars has been on a massive roll as of late with upcoming games like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and potential Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 in the works. It was also announced that a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set for a long-overdue remake.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

