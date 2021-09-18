Hasbro unveils new Star Wars 'Black Series' and 'Vintage Collection' figures (including a new lightsaber!)

One actor from the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series has revealed that his character has a lightsaber. Not a ton is known about the upcoming Disney+ show. But Sung Kang sat down with ScreenRant to talk about what he's going to do in Obi-Wan. He's hot off the heels of F9 as a triumphant Han drifted back into the frame after a long absence from that franchise. But, now, he's heading to a galaxy far, far away with his lightsaber in hand. Obviously, he can't give away too much of the plot. But, he did tell a warm, funny story about how this journey has affected him. Like most Star Wars fans, Halloween added an opportunity to live out those dreams with the signature weapon in hand. It feels like this would be a chance of a lifetime for most fans and Kang is taking full advantage of this opportunity. His favorite holiday was Halloween growing up, and on the set of one of these projects, that's every day now.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO