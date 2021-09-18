CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Blue Bloods' Fans Get Emotional After Seeing Donnie Wahlberg's Birthday Tribute to Marisa Ramirez

By Katie Bowlby
countryliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonnie Wahlberg is a sentimental guy! The Blue Bloods star took to Instagram to celebrate his onscreen partner, Marisa Ramirez, and he certainly pulled out all the stops. Donnie has starred on the show as Danny Reagan since it premiered in 2010 (season 12 begins on October 1!), and Marisa joined as Maria Baez in season 3. In honor of Marisa's birthday on September 15, Donnie posted a video compilation of some of his favorite Danny and Baez clips from their 9 1/2 years as costars.

Nancy Andress
6d ago

This is my favorite show. I love it!! All of you are great at what you do. Here's to another 10. Happy Birthday

