CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Were Prince Charles' Last Words To Prince Philip?

By Effie Orfanides
nickiswift.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Philip was admitted to the hospital back in February after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement at the time, according to CBS News. Philip spent a full month under the care of doctors. A few weeks into his hospital stay, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in east London where he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition, before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital to be monitored for a bit longer, according to ABC News. Royal watchers were relieved to hear that Philip had been discharged from the hospital on March 16, according to BBC News. Photos of the Duke of Edinburgh in the back of a car painted a picture of a very frail man on his way back to Windsor Castle. Less than one month later, Philip died.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

The Surprising Way the Queen's Father Hid the Crown Jewels During WWII

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Royal family ‘lucky’ to have had Prince Philip for nearly a century, says Prince Charles in new tribute

The royal family were “lucky” to have had the Duke of Edinburgh for nearly 100 years, says Prince Charles in a trailer for a new TV tribute.Interviews with members of the royal family filmed before and after Prince Philip’s death in April will feature in the tribute, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will air later this month on BBC OneIn the programme, Prince William describes his grandfather as “a huge presence” while Prince Harry says he was “unapologetically him”.The short trailer shows Charles, William, Harry and the duke’s granddaughter Zara Tindall talking about Philip over a montage...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew’s Royal Arrogance Is Unmatched. Except by Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew’s confidence in the face of his ever-evolving Jeffrey Epstein legal quagmire is squarely rooted in his overweening sense of privilege. “Everything you hear about Andrew’s personality is true and then some,” one former royal aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, recently told The Daily Beast. “He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man. I have no doubt that he absolutely believes all this will go away and he will be welcomed back into the fold by a grateful public. There is no self-doubt there at all.”
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Edward Vii
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry Is Getting Slammed Over His Tribute To The Queen And Prince Philip

A new documentary titled "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" is set to air on BBC One in the UK on September 24, according to Harper's Bazaar. The program features candid interviews with several members of the royal family, who came together to remember Philip's life. All of Philip's children and some of his grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, took part in the program.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' Relationship: What to Remember

Despite their relationship being criticized in worldwide tabloids throughout the years, the love between Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has stood the test of time. Their relationship has totaled more than 40 years. For over a decade of that time, Camilla was viewed as the "third person" in Charles' marriage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Diana once said so herself of Camilla in a now-iconic interview.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

The Public Appearance Prince William And Kate Middleton Decided To Join With Prince Charles And Camilla

The royal family have barely left the spotlight in 2021. The famous family have repeatedly hit the headlines throughout the year, mainly due to the ongoing rift between the monarchy and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, there was that bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that really set the ball rolling, which caused Prince William to make the bold move of speaking out seemingly off the cuff about claims his brother and sister-in-law made during an appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Cbs News#Abc News#Bbc News#The Associated Press#Bbc One#The Daily Mail
romper.com

Prince Harry Says He Misses Prince Philip For Queen Elizabeth

When he died at the age of 99 this past April, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth had been married for 73 years. He served at her side as the longest reigning royal consort in British history. They raised four children together, welcomed eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. According to Prince Harry, the two had an “incredible bond.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Prince Philip's will is to be kept secret for nearly a century

Prince Philip sadly passed away in April this year aged 99, and naturally royal fans are wondering what will happen to his life's belongings. Well, it turns out we wont actually get the answer to that question (in our lifetime at least), as his will is to be kept secret for 90 years. But why?
U.K.
nickiswift.com

How Prince Philip Helped Prince Harry Talk About His Military Career

Prince Harry had always maintained a solid relationship with his grandfather, Prince Philip, until his death in April. In fact, during an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," the Duke of Sussex said that he regularly had video calls with both Queen Elizabeth and Philip after he moved to Los Angeles with Meghan Markle in 2020. Harry jokingly revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh would just slam his laptop shut after their Zoom calls.
POLITICS
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Reveals the Charming Final Conversation He Had with Philip

From what we know so far, the upcoming BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airing in the UK on September 22, is going to be chock full of heartwarming, occasionally funny anecdotes about Philip, who passed away on April 9 of this year at the age of 99. We also know that Prince Charles, William, Harry, and a bunch of other royals agreed to sit down and share stories and memories of the Queen’s late husband of 70 years.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Philip's Will to Be Kept Private for 90 Years

For royal family wills, it is tradition that the courts are asked to seal the documents from public viewing. Prince Philip's will is no exception, and Sir Andrew McFarlane, the most senior judge in the family courts, just ruled that the will is to be sealed for 90 years. In...
U.K.
People

Prince William Has a Sentimental Photo of Grandfather Prince Philip and Prince George on Display in His Office

Prince William is keeping his late grandfather close. William, 39, shared a new social media video on Friday to promote Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet, a book about his environmental impact initiative coming out this month for which he wrote the foreword. In the clip, he types the foreword on an old-fashioned typewriter while a sole photo is on display behind his desk.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy