The new missile offering from Boeing uses two stages instead of one to increase range and lethality. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Boeing has shown off a new long-range air-to-air missile design at the Air Force Association's annual Air, Space, and Cyber Conference, which opened today. The weapon, referred to as the Long-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or LRAAM, has a two-stage configuration with a "kill vehicle" attached to a booster section that falls away after it is burned out, something that has been seen in previous U.S. military air-to-air missile concepts.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO