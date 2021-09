The race for the top spots in the WNBA is tight entering the final days of the regular season. Here's a look at the top five teams and their remaining schedules. The Lynx hold tiebreakers over Las Vegas and Phoenix. The top two teams receive byes into the league semifinals. Teams finishing third and fourth receive a first-round bye, then must play a one-game second round game to reach the semifinals. Teams five through eight must survive two one-game playoff rounds to reach the semifinals.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 DAYS AGO