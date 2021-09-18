CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Saturday Week 3 Open Thread

By Max Vrooman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT) The Hoosiers were hoping to be sleeper Big conTenders but a week 1 drubbing against Iowa wiped away a little of the shine. Cincinnati still has plenty to play for however as they are hoping to go undefeated and find their way into the College Football Playoff. With the news of Clay Helton’s firing this week there’s plenty of speculation that Luke Fickell will be primary target for the Trojans which adds to the narrative for the Bearcats.

