College Football Saturday Week 3 Open Thread

This offseason was a lot of things: Interesting, aggravating, interminable, a roller coaster of mildly elevated hopes and dour head shaking. The Atlanta Falcons are in a better place than they were a year ago by virtue of not being tied to a rudderless regime that unfortunately was clearly playing out the string heading into the 2020 season, but whether they’re a better football team is still very much in the air. We’re only minutes away from learning just how much of a difference all the new coaching changes, draft picks, signings and trades have made for this team, and good or bad, I can’t wait to have that kind of clarity again.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO